CRASH: A car is believed to have rolled on the Bruce Hwy.
News

UPDATED: Bruce Hwy reopened after Farmer Creek rollover

Gregory Bray
Andrew Thorpe
by and
22nd Feb 2018 6:49 PM | Updated: 7:56 PM

7.56PM: THE BRUCE Hwy has been reopened.

7.41PM: THE BRUCE Hwy about 12kms north of Calliope is set to be closed as a tow truck removes the vehicle which rolled earlier this evening.

The delay is only expected to last about five to ten minutes.

7.03PM: PARAMEDICS are transporting a man to Gladstone Hospital after it was confirmed a vehicle rolled on the Bruce Hwy earlier this evening.

Emergency services were notified of the crash at 6.16pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man was initially reported as having facial injuries and a possible concussion.

MAP | Bruce Hwy near Farmer Creek (approximate location)

 

6.49PM: POLICE and firefighters are responding to a single vehicle accident reported on the Bruce Hwy at Farmers Creek, about 12km north of the Calliope Crossroads.

Initial reports suggest a vehicle rolled in the vicinity of Farmer Creek.

It is unknown whether anyone has been injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.

Gladstone Observer
