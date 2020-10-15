UPDATE: Man injures face, arm, chest in crash with tree
Update 3.25pm:
Paramedics are treating a man for face, arm and chest injuries following a crash into a tree this afternoon.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were still on scene at the Dawson Highway near Calliope.
She said the man was in a stable condition.
Initial 2.55pm:
EMERGENCY services crews have been called to the Dawson Highway near Calliope, where a car has crashed into a tree.
A Queensland Ambulance Spokeswoman said paramedics were called at 2.44pm.
She said officers had arrived on scene.
More to come.