UPDATE: Man injures face, arm, chest in crash with tree

Paramedics were called to a truck rollover about 30km north of Capella.

Update 3.25pm:

Paramedics are treating a man for face, arm and chest injuries following a crash into a tree this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were still on scene at the Dawson Highway near Calliope.

She said the man was in a stable condition.

Initial 2.55pm:

EMERGENCY services crews have been called to the Dawson Highway near Calliope, where a car has crashed into a tree.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokeswoman said paramedics were called at 2.44pm.

She said officers had arrived on scene.

More to come.