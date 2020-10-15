Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics were called to a truck rollover about 30km north of Capella.
Paramedics were called to a truck rollover about 30km north of Capella.
Breaking

UPDATE: Man injures face, arm, chest in crash with tree

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
15th Oct 2020 3:23 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Update 3.25pm: 
Paramedics are treating a man for face, arm and chest injuries following a crash into a tree this afternoon. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were still on scene at the Dawson Highway near Calliope. 

She said the man was in a stable condition. 

Initial 2.55pm:

EMERGENCY services crews have been called to the Dawson Highway near Calliope, where a car has crashed into a tree.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokeswoman said paramedics were called at 2.44pm.

She said officers had arrived on scene.

More to come.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Cannabis by Christmas’: Indoor grow-lab busted at Biloela

        Premium Content ‘Cannabis by Christmas’: Indoor grow-lab busted at Biloela

        News Police were called to a local holiday park after suspicions were raised about a man’s behaviour.

        BREAKING: Car crash near Gladstone Harbour

        Premium Content BREAKING: Car crash near Gladstone Harbour

        Breaking Emergency services have been called to the scene this afternoon.

        REVEALED: Where new toilet blocks will go in Gladstone

        Premium Content REVEALED: Where new toilet blocks will go in Gladstone

        News Gladstone Regional Council has detailed where public amenities will be installed or...

        Grass fire breaks out near Calliope

        Premium Content Grass fire breaks out near Calliope

        News Crews are on scene at a grass fire burning south of Calliope.