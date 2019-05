A car crashed into a tree on Philip Street, Gladstone shortly after 10am.

Matt Taylor

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a single vehicle crash on Philip St.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the car crashed into a tree shortly after 10am.

She said paramedics were treating one patient, who may have had a medical episode.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Gladstone Police are also at the scene.