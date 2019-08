A car crashed into a traffic light at the intersection of Philip St and the Dawson Hwy.

A CAR has crashed into a traffic light at the intersection of Philip St and the Dawson Hwy.

Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on the scene.

Ergon Energy is also on the scene.

The crash was reported at 2.08pm.

No road closures or diversions are in place, however traffic is moving slowly through the intersection.