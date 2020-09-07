Menu
A woman is treated by emergency services following a single vehicle crash on Martin Street, South Gladstone. Picture Rodney Stevens
BREAKING: Car crashes into pole

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
7th Sep 2020 12:26 PM
EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a single vehicle crash near the corner of Elizabeth Street and Martin Street, at South Gladstone.

A woman driving a blue Toyota hatchback was heading north on Martin Street just before 12.10am when the vehicle mounted the kerb and collided with the Martin Street sign, at the intersection with Elizabeth Street.

The car then continued north on the grass for about 50 metres, before colliding head-on with a telegraph pole.

About 10 bystanders are at the scene with police, QFES and QAS paramedics.

A QAS spokeswoman and a QFES spokeswoman said emergency services were called about the incident at 12.10pm.

More to come.

