Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Car crashes into multiple bicycles on Gold Coast

by Jacob Miley
11th Jan 2021 8:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO people have been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a car crashed into "multiple" bicycles on the Gold Coast.

Emergency services were called to Gold Coast Highway at Burleigh Heads at 7.00am, where up to five bicycles were involved in the collision.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a woman suffered a hand injury, and another patient, whose age and gender were not known, suffered a graze.

The pair was taken to Robina Hospital in a stable condition.

 

 

Originally published as BREAKING: Car crashes into multiple bicycles on Gold Coast

More Stories

bicycles crash car gold coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FATAL CRASH: Camper van bursts into flames

        Premium Content FATAL CRASH: Camper van bursts into flames

        News Overnight tragedy in the Gladstone region.

        • 11th Jan 2021 6:54 AM
        ‘Terrified’: Family attacked by dog at Tannum beach

        Premium Content ‘Terrified’: Family attacked by dog at Tannum beach

        News A Gladstone mother has spoken about a “terrifying” ordeal she experienced at Wild...

        Top 9 waterholes you must visit in CQ

        Premium Content Top 9 waterholes you must visit in CQ

        Family Fun Here are 9 waterholes you must visit in Central Queensland this summer.

        Woman has 'significant injury' after Boyne Valley crash

        Premium Content Woman has 'significant injury' after Boyne Valley crash

        News Crews are on scene at a private property in the Boyne Valley.