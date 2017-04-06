BREAKING: Car crashes into ambulance in Gladstone CBD

STAYING READY: Paramedics unload medical equipment from an ambulance after it was involved in a crash on the corner of Goondoon and Yarroon Street.

A SILVER Hyundai hatchback has impacted an ambulance service vehicle this afternoon in Gladstone's central business district.

The crash occurred near the corner of Goondoon St and Yarroon St around 1.15pm.

The hatchback received minor damage to its front, while the ambulance vehicle - a silver Ford Ranger dual cab utility - appeared to have suffered no visible damage.

No one was injured in the crash.

A fire crew and police vehicles - as well as another ambulance - attended the scene.

Yarroon St was briefly closed after the incident.