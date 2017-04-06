27°
News

BREAKING: Car crashes into ambulance in Gladstone CBD

Andrew Thorpe
| 6th Apr 2017 3:23 PM
STAYING READY: Paramedics unload medical equipment from an ambulance after it was involved in a crash on the corner of Goondoon and Yarroon Street.
STAYING READY: Paramedics unload medical equipment from an ambulance after it was involved in a crash on the corner of Goondoon and Yarroon Street. Paul Braven GLA050417CRASH

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A SILVER Hyundai hatchback has impacted an ambulance service vehicle this afternoon in Gladstone's central business district.

The crash occurred near the corner of Goondoon St and Yarroon St around 1.15pm.

The hatchback received minor damage to its front, while the ambulance vehicle - a silver Ford Ranger dual cab utility - appeared to have suffered no visible damage.

No one was injured in the crash.

A fire crew and police vehicles - as well as another ambulance - attended the scene.

Yarroon St was briefly closed after the incident.

ON THE SCENE: Firefighters tend to an ambulance vehicle after it was involved in a crash on the corner of Goondoon and Yarroon Street.
ON THE SCENE: Firefighters tend to an ambulance vehicle after it was involved in a crash on the corner of Goondoon and Yarroon Street. Paul Braven GLA050417CRASH
Gladstone Observer
BREAKING: Car crashes into ambulance in Gladstone CBD

BREAKING: Car crashes into ambulance in Gladstone CBD

No one was injured in the crash.

Large group of police at Clinton 'no cause for alarm'

NO CAUSE FOR ALARM: A police training exercise is occurring this afternoon.

"Understandably people think something's going on.”

VIDEO: Massive crowd flocks as Fitzroy River hits 8.8m

BIG CROWD: Residents are flocking to the banks of the Fitzroy to watch the peak.

Homes, businesses and roads are inundated

BREAKING: Up to 100 construction jobs to come from aged care project

An artist's impression of the aged care facility.

Jobs are expected to start in the second half of the year

Local Partners

Major Rockhampton shopping centre becomes airport drop off

Creative new plan will see Rockhampton people back in the air

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Girls Night Out promises to be a classic

Pte Beau Sunderland, Yasmine McGuiness, Brenda Brodie, Brenda Smith and Marisa Kent.

A NEW venue will make this year's girls' night even better.

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

LIST: Seven exciting events council is supporting

New music event, Truc-Tor-Bash and film festival snare funding from Gladstone Regional Council

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

Bickmore’s brilliant Project delivers headlines with heart

Carrie Bickmore co-hosts The Project.

CARRIE has found her perfect groove in popular news show.

Check into the ABC's new saga straight from the UK

Olivia Williams and Jamie Blackley star in the TV series The Halcyon.

THE Halcyon is the latest Downton Abbey-like drama to hit screens.

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

What's on the big screen this week

Xenia Goodwin in a scene from the movie Dance Academy: The Movie.

TWO very different TV shows get the big-screen treatment.

MKR recap: ‘Just leave me the f**k alone’

Um, your assigned subculture is hipster, not emo.

It was an epic tantrum that stole the show tonight.

START WITH ME!

27 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $265,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 27 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood to the market! This recently built contemporary home has plenty to offer the...

MODERN HOME WITH SIDE ACCESS!

19 Cania Way, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $299,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 19 Cania Way to the market! This low set brick home has plenty of attributes for the growing family. Features...

Feels Like Home

1 Banksia Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 3 2 2 $360,000

This stunning double storey home has all your wants and needs and with a fully renovated interior you won't have to lift a finger. Upon entering through the main...

BUDGET BUSTER WITH POTENTIAL

44 Hansen Cres, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 1 $159,000

Don't walk past your opportunity to secure this affordable starter. This high set home is privately positioned behind the fence. Internally the home offers...

QUALITY FAMILY FRIENDLY HOME + OFFICE ... BRING YOUR TOYS!

15 Victoria Avenue, Glen Eden 4680

House 3 2 5 AUCTION

This home is not to be missed! Built to impress make no mistake! Offering a well designed unique and spacious floor plan, plus plenty of vehicle storage to...

&quot;SEASCAPE&quot; START LIVING THE DREAM!!! Affordable Luxury Beachside Apartment Living

3/30 BEACH AVENUE, Tannum Sands 4680

Apartment 3 2 2 $329,000

Go to sleep to the sound of the waves on the beach Wake up to ocean and island views Seascape is a secure gated boutique apartment complex comprising of five...

Dreaming of owning your own family home?

27 Victoria Avenue, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 3 OFFERS AROUND...

Dreaming of owning your own family home only 7 minutes from the Gladstone CBD and situated on a large 1175m2 block..? Well turn your dreams into reality with this...

Price Reduced - Modern Home with Media Room

7 The Promenade, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,500

Sensational Coastal Location with Lifestyle in Mind! If there was ever a right time to buy - now is it! This well-built home is a rare gem this close to the...

Top Floor Apartment With Great Ocean Views

24/20 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

House 2 1 1 $142,000

Now is the time to secure unique properties in Gladstone, and this beach-side property is sure to be popular with discerning buyers looking to make the most of the...

Enviable acreage lifestyle in a premiere location

6 Jim Whyte Way, Beecher 4680

House 4 2 7 $595,000

This lovely modern family home is positioned on a well maintained 1 hectare block in a highly sought after area of Beecher Estate. This property is within easy...

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Right on the water's edge

Deep-water property with ocean access in heart of Sunshine Coast

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!