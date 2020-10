Emergency services on scene outside the Gladstone Yacht Club this afternoon.

EMERGENCY services crews have been called to a two-car crash at Gladstone Central this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the accident on Flinders Parade at 12.39pm.

She said no-one was injured in the crash and ambulance services were not required.