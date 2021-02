Queensland Ambulance Service are on scene on Kirkwood Rd. Picture: Heidi Petith

Queensland Ambulance Service are on scene on Kirkwood Rd. Picture: Heidi Petith

Emergency services are on scene at a car crash on a roundabout at Kirkwood Rd and Kakadu Way.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were on scene at a single vehicle crash with a guard rail.

She said they received the call at 10.55am.

More to come