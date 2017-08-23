27°
News

BREAKING: Car crash on Gladstone Benaraby Rd

Sarah Steger
| 23rd Aug 2017 6:34 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

7am: THIS morning's car crash has left one vehicle in mangroves on the side of the road.

The scene has been left by Gladstone police officers in the hands of Queensland Police.

No patients were taken to hospital and QAS have left the scene as well.

6.30am: ONE vehicle has crashed on Gladstone Benaraby Rd at Boyne Island this morning.

At 6.20am Gladstone police units were notified of the incident by Queensland Ambulances Services.

Police arrived at the crash at 6.30am to find the car off the road and traffic unaffected by the accident.

The crash was originally reported as a two-vehicle incident, with one car still on the road and one on the side in mangroves. This information has now been updated.

An ambulance and Queensland police are reportedly on their way.

It is still unknown whether any passengers are trapped inside the vehicle.

Updates to follow.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  ambulance breaking news crash gladstone region

Pub worker jailed for $49,882 Centrelink scam

Pub worker jailed for $49,882 Centrelink scam

The 34-year-old was caught out rorting carer payments in 2013.

Too soon to free man who had 180,000 child sex images

The Supreme Court judge wants two doctors to give evidence in person.

Child sex abuse image fiend could be freed.

Gladstone Airport privatises security screening

ONGOING TENSIONS: Gladstone Airport.

Contentious move was announced this afternoon.

100-seat jets hauled in to Gladstone, more sales on the way: Alliance

An Alliance Airlines Fokker 70 touches down for the first time at Gladstone Airport after the departure of Virgin Australia's service to Brisbane.

Huge response to new flight provider in town.

Local Partners

Local short story writer humbled by award

Outback Trophy winner Cris Oliver elated at publication of his story.

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

QAL partners up with GCLA to cater 50th anniversary

INCLUSIVE COMMUNITY: Gladstone Community Linking Agency's newest innovation, Incredible Edibles catering services.

For its 50th anniversary QAL partnered with GCLA to cater the day.

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

REVEALED: Liam Gallagher is coming to Falls Festival

English musician, singer, and songwriter, former lead singer of the rock band Oasis, Liam Gallagher performs during his concert at National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, China, 10 August 2017.

He revealed the news ahead of the official line up announcement

Bride and Prejudice's Chris reveals more family heartache

AUSTRALIA'S hearts broke for Chris and his partner Grant during the Channel Seven reality show Bride and Prejudice.

Nicole's ready to bust out of Doctor Doctor's love triangle

Nicole da Silva stars in season two of Doctor Doctor.

New season gets a fresh injection of relationship dilemmas.

MOVIE REVIEW: Tom Cruise flying high again in drug drama

Tom Cruise plays pilot Barry Seal in the movie American Made.

FILM STAR delivers his best performance in some time.

The Project will now be on six nights a week

The Project presenters Waleed Aly, Carrie Bickmore and Peter Helliar.

The Project is expanding with a Sunday night edition and a new host.

Click your fingers, tap your toes

Helen Peters, Elisabeth Wallis-Gaedtke, Evalee Sharples and Kemal Avunduk rehearse for Fascinating Rhythm, Sunshine Coast Oriana Choir's performance of hot jazz, sizzling samba, Latin beats and smooth swing sounds at Lake Kawana Community Centre on August 26-27.

Libby to set beat for Fascinating Rhythm this weekend

Margot Robbie is unrecognisable in London

Margot, is that really you?

MARGOT Robbie looks completely unrecognisable as Queen Elizabeth I.

Game of Thrones: Season 7 finale predictions

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

JON and Daenerys finally met. But what happens next?

UNREAL VALUE HERE...LOWSET BRICK ON IT&#39;S OWN TITLE SELLING BELOW REPLACEMENT VALUE...UNBELIEVABLE VALUE

29 Skyline Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 3 2 1 $239,000

Located in New Auckland close to the local shops is this quality lowset brick home that offers easy maintenance with all the mod cons. The property is being sold...

BARNEY POINT SPECIAL...SOLID AS AN OX...BREAK OUT OF THE RENT CYCLE

63 O'Connell Street, Barney Point 4680

House 3 1 1 $145,000

Situated in a popular area in Barney Point is this hot new listing that would ideally suit the budget buyer or an investor looking to capitalise on the market...

RELATIVELY NEW - THE PRICE IS RIGHT!

14 Seagull Boulevard, Kirkwood 4680

House 3 2 2 $240,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 14 SEAGULL BOULEVARD to the market. This recently built contemporary home has plenty to offer the first home buyer...

AN EXCEPTIONAL PACKAGE

27 Phillip Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 4 1 3 AUCTION

It's not often you come across a home and land package that totals 1100 plus square meters. Here is a fabulous opportunity to secure this parcel with a four...

GREAT STARTER LOCATED IN A PERFECT POSITION

318 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 3 2 1 $190,000

Situated in the popular suburb of Clinton awaits this 3 bedroom home on an approximate 720sqm block ready to be loved by a new owner. Within close proximity to...

DESIGNER HOME WITH ALL THE EXTRA&#39;S

69 Koowin Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Perhaps you have inspected a lot of four bedroom homes but have you inspected the best? The savvy investors and home owners will see absolute value in this early...

A HOME TO CALL HOME&#39;

11 Wyara Close, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Occasionally you come across a home that is perfect, one that ticks all the boxes and when you inspect this spacious home you may well feel 'this is the one'. The...

LIVE THE COASTAL DREAM!

11/47-53 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

Apartment 2 2 1 $135,000

Located only 100m from the beautiful Barney Point Beach and park, this apartment is outstanding value for money! This fully furnished apartment is located on the...

EXCELLENT PLACE TO START!

55 Pashley Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 Offers Above...

Looking to get a start in the property market? Need a place to easily call your own? Look no further. This three bedroom home has plenty of scope for the new owner...

Fantastic Opportunity to Secure an Inner City Unit - Must See!

Unit 1/24 Kent Street, Gladstone 4680

Unit 1 1 1 NOW $99,500

Tired of paying rent and want to secure your first property? Well this fantastic inner city unit is a great option in the current market and will not last long so...

Residents fear sand mine sell out by State Minister

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers.Cou

Further testing undertaken on site, despite claims of significance

Investors quick to snap up property in key growth corridor

High-profile commercial site sells at auction for $4.920m

EXPLAINED: What the 'Costco effect' means for Ipswich

PRICE WARS: A Costco store similar to this one in Canberra, is planned for Ipswich.

Exclusive 'cult' about to change how families do grocery shopping

4800 homes to be built in massive new Coast estate

Masterplanned community full steam ahead - it's not Caloundra South