BREAKING: Car crash on Gladstone Benaraby Rd

7am: THIS morning's car crash has left one vehicle in mangroves on the side of the road.

The scene has been left by Gladstone police officers in the hands of Queensland Police.

No patients were taken to hospital and QAS have left the scene as well.

6.30am: ONE vehicle has crashed on Gladstone Benaraby Rd at Boyne Island this morning.

At 6.20am Gladstone police units were notified of the incident by Queensland Ambulances Services.

Police arrived at the crash at 6.30am to find the car off the road and traffic unaffected by the accident.

The crash was originally reported as a two-vehicle incident, with one car still on the road and one on the side in mangroves. This information has now been updated.

An ambulance and Queensland police are reportedly on their way.

It is still unknown whether any passengers are trapped inside the vehicle.

Updates to follow.