BREAKING: Car crash on corner of Bruce Hwy and Calliope River Rd

LATEST: A WOMAN has been injured after a car crashed into a tree at the Bruce Hwy and Calliope River Rd intersection.

The woman is currently being transported to Gladstone hospital.

Police are still on scene at the crash site but the vehicle has now been made safe.

12.55pm: QUEENSLAND Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have arrived at the scene of a car accident on the corner of Bruce Hwy and Calliope River Rd after the vehicle collided with a tree.

According to police the car had two occupants inside it, a male and a female.

The male was left unharmed, however, the female has suffered minor injuries.

12.45pm: A CAR has crashed on the corner of Bruce Hwy and Calliope River Rd.

Rockhampton police arrived on scene shortly after the accident with Gladstone police arriving directly after.

It is believed the car hit a tree or pole, however, the specifics are still unknown.