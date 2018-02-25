UPDATE: Car crash on the Bruce Hwy, lane reopened

A man is in a critical condition after a crash in Glenelg East.

LATEST |

THE previously blocked northbound lane on the Bruce Highway at Bororen has been reopened.

UPDATE |

A TOW truck on its way to the scene of the crash along the Bruce Highway is estimated to arrive in the next hour.

One northbound lane at Bororen is still being blocked by the wreck.

BREAKING |

QUEENSLAND Police Service is at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway.

A spokesman said emergency services only recently arrived after receiving reports at 3.15pm of a car crashing into a tree at the 60km sign along the highway at Bororen.

He said the collision near the cafe has resulted in one north-bound lane being closed.

Initial reports are the car was carrying three passengers.

"All occupants are out of the car with minor injuries, no one is being transported (to hospital) at this stage," the police spokesman said.

It is understood there is a minor motor oil spill on the roadway.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are making the scene safe.

A tow truck has been requested.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.