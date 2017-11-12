BREAKING: Car collides, knocks down tree in single-vehicle crash

QPS and QAS are in attendance at a crash at Kirkwood. It is believed the car has suffered extreme damage.

12.40pm | QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services have made the scene of a single vehicle crash safe after a car collided and knocked over a tree at Kirkwood this afternoon.

Car versus tree at Kirkwood: A car has crashed into a tree at Spence Ct and Little Creek Blvd, Kirkwood.

A witness has confirmed one lane of of Little Creek Blvd and Spence Ct have been reopened.

Police are currently taking statements.

12.15pm | POLICE are responding to reports of a single-vehicle crash at Kirkwood, where a car smashed into a tree this afternoon.

About 12.05pm, police and Queensland Ambulance Services were informed of the incident at Spence Ct.

Initial reports are that the car suffered severe damage in the crash, knocking the tree down in the collision.

A QPS spokesman said the driver and single occupant of the vehicle was able to get out of the car by himself, before Emergency Services arrived.

It is unknown if the man suffered any injuries in the crash.

Spence Ct and Little Creek Blvd are blocked to all traffic.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.