Emergency services at the scene of a crash involving a car and a motorbike at Toolooa St.
News

BREAKING: Toolooa St crash victim stretchered into ambulance

Sarah Steger
Tegan Annett
by and
24th Feb 2018 10:53 AM

UPDATE |

ONE man has been taken to Gladstone Hospital in the back of an ambulance after crash on Toolooa St involving a motorbike and an SUV.

Witnesses tole The Observer the lone patient was apparently suffering back pains following the crash.

Before being stretchered into the ambulance, the motorbike rider's neck was stabilised with a neck brace. 

Fireys left the scene shortly after paramedics.

Police are taking witness statements.

BREAKING | 

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a traffic crash on Toolooa St.

Police crews responded to reports of a motorbike vs car crash on the corner of Derby St, South Gladstone about 10.30am. 

It is understood the motorbike hit the back of the white SUV which was stopped at the traffic intersection.

A witness told The Observer the red light had just turned green and the vehicles were jsut starting to roll forward when the collision occurred. 

Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services arrived at the scene shortly after police.

As police control traffic in the area, fireys are making the scene safe while paramedics attend to one male patient.

The motorbike rider is currently being stretchered into the back of an ambulance.

One lane of traffic is closed, however, there is enough space for cars to go around the crash.

Updates to follow.

