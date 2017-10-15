Caltex servo sign swallowed up by flames

Gladstone police officers and QFES spoke to Caltex staff about the incident, however, servo staff were unavailable for comment.

FIREFIGHTERS rushed to the Kirkwood Caltex service station this morning after a passerby noticed one of the servo's signs was on fire.

About 10.20am, a civilian used a dry chemical extinguisher to put out the electronic sign engulfed in flames on Dixon Dr.

Acting Station Officer Josh Harrison:

Police arrived shortly after and conducted traffic control outside the shopping centre at Kirkwood Rd and Dixon Dr.

Fire personnel monitored the site until Ergon Energy personnel arrived about 11.10am. Sarah Steger

Once Ergon arrived, all power was isolated to ensure no further problems with the sign occurred.

Acting Station Officer Josh Harrison of QFES Gladstone said officers were unsure of what caused the fire but that the investigation into the cause would be left to Ergon Energy.

