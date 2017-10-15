27°
Caltex servo sign swallowed up by flames

Gladstone police officers and QFES spoke to Caltex staff about the incident, however, servo staff were unavailable for comment.
Sarah Steger
by

FIREFIGHTERS rushed to the Kirkwood Caltex service station this morning after a passerby noticed one of the servo's signs was on fire.

About 10.20am, a civilian used a dry chemical extinguisher to put out the electronic sign engulfed in flames on Dixon Dr.

The section of the sign where fuel prices are typically displayed was blackened and melted by the time firies arrived at the scene about 10.30am.

Police arrived shortly after and conducted traffic control outside the shopping centre at Kirkwood Rd and Dixon Dr.

Fire personnel monitored the site until Ergon Energy personnel arrived about 11.10am.
Once Ergon arrived, all power was isolated to ensure no further problems with the sign occurred.

The section of the sign where fuel prices are typically displayed was blackened and melted by the time firies arrived at the scene about 10.30am.
Acting Station Officer Josh Harrison of QFES Gladstone said officers were unsure of what caused the fire but that the investigation into the cause would be left to Ergon Energy.

