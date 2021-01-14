BREAKING: Calliope COVID quarantine camp being considered

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher provided an update on the emerging situation regarding COVID-19 quarantine camps for returned travellers this afternoon.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher has this afternoon confirmed reports the Queensland Government is considering a COVID-19 quarantine camp in the Gladstone region.

Speaking to The Observer while on ministerial duties in Brisbane, Mr Butcher referenced a potential camp at Calliope specifically in his statement.

It is not the first time Calliope has been considered as a hub during the pandemic, with the NRL last year considering it as a training hub for players.

“I’ve heard very little from the health department, but I’m aware they are looking at all aspects of not only just mining camps, but camps out at Calliope and different areas in Central Queensland,” Mr Butcher said.

“Obviously the new Health Minister (Y’vette D’Ath) is out and about looking at options going forward with quarantine people continuing to return home.”

Mr Butcher said there was a concern within the communities as to whether or not cases would be brought into the regions.

“Concerns are in relation to what if someone gets COVID-19 and they have to be hospitalised, where do they go? And what does that look like?” he said.

“On the flip side there is a huge opportunity for those supply chains in food, drink and COVID-safe products they would use in these facilities.”

Mr Butcher said the government needed bring Queenslanders home, but what that looked like and where that went was still in the developmental phase.

“The new Health Minister is looking at what they did last year, they went through the same exercise then and realised it wasn’t viable,” he said.



Mr Butcher said he was unsure when a decision would be reached regarding where the returned travellers from overseas countries would be held.

“The numbers of returned travellers going into quarantine has been reduced from 1000 to 500, this is early stages as are the opportunities attached to it,” he said.