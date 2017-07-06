BREAKING: Callide Mine worker injured in crash

A WORKER has been injured in a single vehicle accident at Callide Mine.

In a statement Batchfire Resources, the owners of the mine said a 33-year-old Batchfire Callide employee was injured in a single vehicle accident at the Callide Mine site about 1.15pm today.

"The male driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was given first-aid by work colleagues before being treated at the scene by ambulance paramedics," the statement read.

"He was subsequently transported to Biloela Hospital with non life-threatening injuries and reported to be in a satisfactory condition.

MORE | Breaking News today

>> UPDATE: Logging truck rolls onto side in crash

>> IMAGES: Search for missing man continues in bushland

"Mining operations are unaffected and the accident has been reported by mine management to the appropriate authorities."

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man was taken to Biloela Hospital with hand injuries and for spinal precautions.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency services spokeswoman said fire crews were initially called to the incident at Biloela Callide Rd at 1.13pm, but were stood down before arriving.