Buyer reportedly found for Gladstone industry giants

SOLD?: Gladstone Power Station.
SOLD?: Gladstone Power Station. Mike Richards GLA100215NITE
Andrew Thorpe
Chris Lees
by and

MINING group Rio Tinto has found a buyer for its Australian and New Zealand aluminium assets, according to unconfirmed reports.

Those assets include Boyne Smelter Limited and Gladstone Power Station.

Part of Queensland Alumina Limited is also believed to have been part of the sale.

Rio recently re-branded its plan to sell its Pacific Aluminium assets under the name 'Project Lego', which along with QAL and Rio Tinto Yarwun could potentially have created a deal worth more than $2.6 billion.

The Gladstone Engineering Alliance has named global steel giant GFG Alliance, who recently purchased Gladstone's OneSteel recycling and distribution plants, as the mystery buyer.

A Rio Tinto spokesperson was unable to confirm or deny the sale, describing reports as "market speculation".

GFG Alliance said the company was not in a position to make a comment on the reports.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.

Topics:  boyne smelter boyne smelter limited gladstone industry gladstone power station nrg qal queensland alumina limited rio tinto

Gladstone Observer

