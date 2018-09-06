UPDATE: Firefighters gain control of massive Rosedale blaze

Firefighters are battling a large blaze which threatened homes at Rosedale this afternoon.

2.44PM: FIREFIGHTERS have downgraded the warning issued earlier this afternoon to Rosedale residents from Watch & Act to Advice.

The fire remains large in size but is no longer directly threatening homes at this time.

It is travelling from Lowmead Rd, Dawson Rd and Sunlight Hill Rd in a north, north-westerly direction.

A command post has been established at a property on Lowmead Rd, and more than ten fire crews from surrounding rural fire services and Agnes Water are fighting the blaze.

12.52PM: A BUSHFIRE at Rosedale is threatening homes and residents have been warned firefighters may be unable to protect every property under threat.

The fire-front is about 1km in length and was moving fast from Lowmead Rd and Tableland Rd in a north-westerly direction as of 12.25pm, towards houses about 1km away.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have issued a Watch & Act Warning for the area and say people should be ready to follow their bushfire survival plans.

If residents do not have a plan, or intend to leave, the QFES warning says they should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly.

"You should not expect a firefighter at your door", the warning says.

People in the area can expect to be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.

