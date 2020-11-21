Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A bushfire has broken out at Euleilah in the Gladstone Region.
A bushfire has broken out at Euleilah in the Gladstone Region.
Breaking

BREAKING: Bushfire ‘threatens’ homes in Gladstone region

kaitlyn smith
21st Nov 2020 1:20 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MULTIPLE fire crews have been deployed to contain a bushfire which broke out in the Gladstone region this afternoon.

The blaze first took hold of a grassed area on Taunton Rd at Euleilah around 12.45pm.

It is understood residents reported flames to be as close as 300 meters to some properties.

However, no evacuations have been ordered or undertaken at this time.

At least five acres of land have reportedly been impacted by the flames.

Two rural fire crews are currently on scene, with three more en route.

A QFES spokesman said smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents are reminded to close both their doors and windows and keep medication close by.

Motorists are also urged to exercise caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

euleilah fire gladstone bushfire season qfes gladstone
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Emergency crews responding to Mount Maria crash

        Premium Content Emergency crews responding to Mount Maria crash

        News The incident was described as ‘a single-vehicle motorbike’.

        Two patients hospitalised following Iveragh rollover

        Premium Content Two patients hospitalised following Iveragh rollover

        News Ambulance crews are yet to reach the scene of the rollover.

        FULL LIST: Council’s arts fund grant recipients named

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Council’s arts fund grant recipients named

        News Projects range from multimedia to an artist in residence.

        MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 20.