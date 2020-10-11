BREAKING: Bushfire burning near major CQ highway

Fireys are on scene fighting a large grass fire near Biloela. Photo: Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

FIREYS are on scene battling a large blaze in the vicinity of the Dawson Highway.

As of 3.25pm the large grass fire was burning in Dumgree, near Biloela and posing no threats to property.

Firefighters are working to contain the blaze.

Nearby residents may be affected by smoke throughout the afternoon and evening.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by. As smoke may reduce visibility, motorists travelling in the area should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call 000 immediately.