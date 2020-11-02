Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crews are on scene at Gindoran, south of Miriam Vale.
Crews are on scene at Gindoran, south of Miriam Vale.
Breaking

BREAKING: Bushfire breaks out near Miriam Vale

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
2nd Nov 2020 10:31 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services crews are currently battling a bushfire at Gindoran, south of Miriam Vale.

Firefighters are working to contain the blaze at the intersection of Logan Road and the Bruce Highway.

The fire is posing no threat to property.

Residents are urged to close windows and doors as smoke is affecting the area. Motorists are urged to drive with caution.

If you are concerned your property is under threat, call triple-0 (000) immediately.

bushfire gindoran miriam vale
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed on the weekend, October 31 to November 1.

        Man in hospital after CQ motorbike crash

        Premium Content Man in hospital after CQ motorbike crash

        News A MAN in his 40s was taken to hospital after a motorbike crash near Agnes Water...

        Callide vote count reaches halfway point

        Premium Content Callide vote count reaches halfway point

        News The results so far make for interesting reading …