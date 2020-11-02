BREAKING: Bushfire breaks out near Miriam Vale

Crews are on scene at Gindoran, south of Miriam Vale.

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services crews are currently battling a bushfire at Gindoran, south of Miriam Vale.

Firefighters are working to contain the blaze at the intersection of Logan Road and the Bruce Highway.

The fire is posing no threat to property.

Residents are urged to close windows and doors as smoke is affecting the area. Motorists are urged to drive with caution.

If you are concerned your property is under threat, call triple-0 (000) immediately.