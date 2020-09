Motorists are asked to proceed with caution along the Bruce Highway. (Photo: AAP/Brenton Edwards)

A BURST water main is spraying water at Benaraby on the Bruce Highway.

The department of transport sent out an alert just before 3.15pm about the water hazard at the Turichmann Bridge.

The hazard is affecting lanes in both directions, motorists are adviced to proceed with caution.