BREAKING: Burst water main at busy Gladstone intersection

GLADSTONE Regional Council is advising Gladstone drivers to avoid the intersection of Glenlyon St, Bramston St and the Dawson Hwy this evening.

A burst water main has resulted in a significant amount of water spilling on to the road, causing traffic delays during peak hour.

The council says traffic management measures will soon be in place, and motorists are encouraged to seek alternative routes wherever possible.

Communications and marketing advisor Craig Ross said it was not yet known how long the matter will take to rectify.

Updates to follow.