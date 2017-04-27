BREAKING: Building on market after Gladstone lawyer loses firm, license

THE PRACTICE of a former Gladstone lawyer will go up for auction after the business went into receivership last month.

David McHenry, owner of Gladstone business Dave McHenry & Associates on Roseberry St, had his practising certificate cancelled on March 16 and became the subject of a Legal Services Commission investigation.

Knight Frank Gladstone sales manager Jock Gaughan yesterday announced that the old Queenslander building would go up for public auction June 6.

In March, Gladstone regional deputy mayor and a senior councillor of the Queensland Law Society Chris Trevor confirmed a number of complaints had been made about Mr McHenry and his practice late last year.

He said a group of people took their complaints to Gladstone's State Member Glenn Butcher.

Mr Trevor told The Observer in March that the matters were referred to the LSC, as a matter of course.

"When anyone has a complaint about a particular lawyer, solicitor or practice, they need to formally address it with the QLS or the LSC," he said.

"And my understanding is, that as a result of the formal complaints made in this specific situation, the Queensland Law Society made the decision to remove Mr McHenry from his role as a lawyer.

"The QLS has since appointed receivers and managers to go through all of the files at the practice and contact any clients who were using Mr McHenry's services."

In March, the LSC would not provide any information on the investigation and the cancellation of Mr McHenry's practising license.

A LSC spokesman said that given the matters were currently under investigation, he could not for "statutory restrictions and privacy reasons" provide anything further.

When The Observer attempted to contact the Gladstone firm, an automated email was received in response which stated that the practice was "now closed".

Mr McHenry moved to Gladstone in 1994 and worked as a solicitor in the region for more than 15 years.

He opened the practice in July, 2010.