27°
News

BREAKING: Building on market after Gladstone lawyer loses firm, license

Sarah Barnham
| 27th Apr 2017 9:00 AM Updated: 9:19 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE PRACTICE of a former Gladstone lawyer will go up for auction after the business went into receivership last month.

David McHenry, owner of Gladstone business Dave McHenry & Associates on Roseberry St, had his practising certificate cancelled on March 16 and became the subject of a Legal Services Commission investigation.

Mr David McHenry.
Mr David McHenry.

Knight Frank Gladstone sales manager Jock Gaughan yesterday announced that the old Queenslander building would go up for public auction June 6.

In March, Gladstone regional deputy mayor and a senior councillor of the Queensland Law Society Chris Trevor confirmed a number of complaints had been made about Mr McHenry and his practice late last year.

He said a group of people took their complaints to Gladstone's State Member Glenn Butcher.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Mr Trevor told The Observer in March that the matters were referred to the LSC, as a matter of course.

"When anyone has a complaint about a particular lawyer, solicitor or practice, they need to formally address it with the QLS or the LSC," he said.

"And my understanding is, that as a result of the formal complaints made in this specific situation, the Queensland Law Society made the decision to remove Mr McHenry from his role as a lawyer.

"The QLS has since appointed receivers and managers to go through all of the files at the practice and contact any clients who were using Mr McHenry's services."

READ: 'Shut down': Complaints behind Gladstone lawyer, firm investigation

READ: Gladstone lawyer, firm owner under investigation

In March, the LSC would not provide any information on the investigation and the cancellation of Mr McHenry's practising license.

A LSC spokesman said that given the matters were currently under investigation, he could not for "statutory restrictions and privacy reasons" provide anything further.

When The Observer attempted to contact the Gladstone firm, an automated email was received in response which stated that the practice was "now closed".

Mr McHenry moved to Gladstone in 1994 and worked as a solicitor in the region for more than 15 years.

He opened the practice in July, 2010.

Gladstone Observer
BREAKING: Building on market after Gladstone lawyer loses firm, license

BREAKING: Building on market after Gladstone lawyer loses firm...

THE BUILDING of a former Gladstone lawyer's practice, who was under investigation last month, will go up for auction

'Uncommercial': Gladstone project slammed over $3.9B trouble

NOVEMBER 2014: On site at WICET.

WICET woes used as example of bad investment.

BREAKING: Major food chain in Gladstone closing down

A MAJOR food outlet in the Gladstone region located at the Gladstone Valley Shopping Centre has announced today it will close its doors by the end of the week.

MAJOR food franchise to close doors this week.

'Another big loss' Popular Gladstone restaurant to close doors

THIS SATURDAY will be the last chance Gladstone residents have to enjoy a warm meal or a cold beer after a day on the green, with The Brasserie announcing its closure.

Residents shocked as iconic restaurant closes doors

Local Partners

ANZAC DAY: Air force reveals CQ locations to watch mammoth plane

MASSIVE bulk carrier to drop to 100m moments before reaching Rocky.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Learn the rules of two-up before you lose a motser

Jeremy Thomas left, and Vince Elliott as the Spinner run the two up game.

The gambling game played on one day of the year

Grinspoon is happy to help with flood appeal

BACK ON THE ROAD: Grinspoon remain happy to assist with Lismore's flood recovery.

"Lismore is the birthplace of Grinspoon... we owe that community"

Play School live concert coming to Fraser Coast

Come and celebrate with Big Ted, Little Ted, Humpty and Jemima at the Birthday Party for Play School.

Find out when and where to get tickets.

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Silence of the Lambs director Jonathan Demme dies

TRIBUTES have poured in for Jonathan Demme, the Oscar-winning director of Silence of the Lambs and Philadelphia, who has died aged 73.

Sophie Monk casting a wide net as Bachelorette

Sophie Monk is Australia's new Bachelorette.

Producers ‘inundated’ with calls as they widen age range of suitors.

Viewers officially bored of Aussie biopics

House of Bond’s Ben Mingay as Alan Bond with Rachael Taylor as Diana Bliss.

Latest biopic House of Bond a ‘flop’ as reality TV dominates screens

Bill Cosby: Embattled comic breaks silence on future

Cosby said he wanted to get back on stage doing comedy.

Shania Twain to drop first album in 15 years

Shania Twain

Shania Twain is about to drop her first album since 2002.

What's on the big screen this week

Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff in a scene from Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2.

GUARDIANS of the Galaxy is back with even more laughs.

Grinspoon is happy to help with flood appeal

BACK ON THE ROAD: Grinspoon remain happy to assist with Lismore's flood recovery.

"Lismore is the birthplace of Grinspoon... we owe that community"

Top Floor Apartment With Great Ocean Views

24/20 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

House 2 1 1 $142,000

Now is the time to secure unique properties in Gladstone, and this beach-side property is sure to be popular with discerning buyers looking to make the most of the...

PERFECT STARTER IN TELINA

59 Witney Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 2 $289,000

NEW TO THE MARKET...PERFECT STARTER IN TELINA...FIRST TO SEE WILL BUY!!! Prepare to be pleasantly surprised with what this lowest brick home has to offer. Located...

EXECUTIVE HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER TELINA AREA...QUALITY BUILD...POOL and SOLAR!

2 Dorado Court, Telina 4680

House 4 2 3 $589,000

Every now and then a property comes along that has it all, and this is it. Situated in the popular suburb of Telina, this impeccably presented 275m2 executive...

CBD LOCATION......TRANQUIL.....HARBOUR VIEWS......

205 Goondoon Street, Gladstone South 4680

House 4 2 2 $499,000

Situated in the heart of the CBD this magnificent Queenslander style executive home comes complete with harbour views right around to the Mt Larcom range, being...

Affordable Island Luxury..!

5 Jenny Lind Court, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 3 6 OFFERS AROUND...

If you want the best in life but don’t want to pay the premium you need to inspect this magnificent home as soon as possible, because once you step through the...

SPREAD OUT AND ENJOY THE SPACE

45 Whitbread Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $329,000

A neat, low set brick home with a fabulous fenced yard is ideal for the young ones. This home is located on a corner block with access off Beardmore Place. It's...

RENOVATOR&#39;S DELIGHT IN PRIME LOCATION.... 1,012m2 LEVEL BLOCK

18 Scenery Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 FORTHCOMING...

The potential for this old girl is endless! Well positioned on a MASSIVE level block and so close to the CBD and other countless amenities. Boasting many original...

LIVE THE DREAM!

22 Dartmouth Court, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $398,000

This fabulous family home is ready to be loved by its new owners as much as the last. Set in amongst other high quality homes in the area and with tranquil views...

Best in Executive Apartment Living, right in the heart of Gladstone

609/52 Oaka Lane, Gladstone 4680

Unit 3 2 2 $570,000

You can wake up to amazing ocean views and spectacular sunrises everyday once you've made this luxurious and sophisticated sub-penthouse your own. From the moment...

INVESTOR ALERT... LONG LEASE IN PLACE... ACT NOW!

23 Seagull Boulevard, Kirkwood 4680

House 5 2 2 $275,000

This is your opportunity to enter the super affordable property market in Gladstone. Buy at the bottom on market for the long term gain. Add this prime investment...

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

'Raping and pillaging': Landlord's anger with nightmare cost

Chris Duane, who is chairman of the body corporate for Terralina Court, says insurance companies are charging too much for premiums.

BODY corporate boss unleashes on huge costs dumped on home owners.

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!