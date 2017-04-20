Woman, child hospitalised after Gladstone Bruce Hwy smash

A WOMAN and child have been hospitalised after the ute they were in crashed and rolled this morning.

Gladstone Police, Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services received reports of the car accident at the Bruce Hwy at Iveragh shortly after 7.30am.

Both lanes of the Bruce hwy were closed but it's believed one lane is now open.

The single vehicle roll-over involved a woman in her mid-50s and a primary school aged girl.

They were both taken to the Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the child had abdominal pain and a cut to her forehead and the woman had minor cuts and grazes.

A Rods Bay Rd resident, Yvonne Cooper, said her daughter "heard the noise of the car crash".

"Hopefully nobody's hurt," Ms Cooper said.

She could hear emergency service vehicles arrive at the scene

Drivers have been told to put off travel or avoid the area.