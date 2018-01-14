UPDATE: Both lanes re-opened following Bruce Hwy rollover

12pm | BOTH lanes of the Bruce Highway, 5km from the Calliope Historical Village, have been reopened.

The vehicle has been towed and all emergency service crews have left the scene.

11.20am |

BOTH lanes of the Bruce Highway, about 5km from the Calliope Historical Village, have been closed by police as emergency services and a tow truck work to remove the upside-down van from the roadway.

Fireys have removed the leaking gas bottle from the totaled van and have isolated the power. The area is now safe.

11.10am |

TWO patients are on their way to Gladstone Hospital in the back of an ambulance after this morning's Bruce Highway crash.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed one of the two patients was a woman complaining of neck and shoulder pain, however, he was unable to provide any details on the other patient or whether there were any other passengers inside the van at the time of the rollover.

Initial reports are that fireys are still working to make the crash site near the Calliope Historical Village safe.

It is believed fire crews are still in the midst of dealing with a fuel leak triggered in the crash.

10.50am |

EMERGENCY services are en route to a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy.

About 10.20am, Queensland Police Service responded to reports of a van rollover approximately 5km north of the Calliope Historical Village.

RTC 5 KM NORTH OF CALLIOPE

BRIDGE , BRUCE HWY , #CALLIOPE — Bruce Highway (@Bruce_Hwy) January 14, 2018

A QPS spokesman said the highway has not been blocked due to the crash and that traffic is still flowing smoothly.

Initial reports are that all passengers involved in the crash are out of the van, now lying on its roof, and are being assessed by paramedics.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said fire crews are currently working to make the area safe.

He said there was a strong smell of fuel at the crash site and a gas cylinder was visible outside the van.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.