Queensland Ambulance Service.
Queensland Ambulance Service. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
BREAKING: Bruce Highway closed as three vehicles collide

Aden Stokes
by
15th Aug 2019 11:57 AM
THE Bruce Highway is currently blocked in one direction following a multi-vehicle crash.

At 10.59am, emergency services were called to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of the Bruce and Burnett Highway, Port Curtis.

According to police, three vehicles were involved in the crash. Ambulance Media said one of the vehicles involved was a truck.

Paramedics assessed two people on scene. A 20-year-old man was reported as alert with a head and hip injury. A 60-year-old man was reported as having minor cuts and abrasions.

One person was transported to hospital in a stable condition.

The northbound lane of the Bruce Highway is currently closed. A tow truck is on scene to move the vehicles so the lane can be reopened. Police are directing northbound traffic.

Motorists are urged to proceed with caution.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

