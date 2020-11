Police have closed the bridge at Futter Creek following reports of a suspicious device.

POLICE have closed the Gladstone Monto Road bridge at Futter Creek after reports of a suspicious item.

Police received the call at 10.55am and the bridge has been closed since 12.40pm.

There is an exclusion zone of 100m on either side of the bridge.

Police remain on scene.

