News

UPDATE: Delays after 'nose to tail' car crash in Gladstone

A car crash on the bridge on Hanson Rd, Gladstone.
A car crash on the bridge on Hanson Rd, Gladstone.
Sarah Steger
Chris Lees
UPDATE |

A TWO-vehicle car crash has left the Hanson Rd bridge across Auckland Creek closed.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said it was a "nose to tail" incident.

He said nobody was injured in the crash.

Emergency services responded to reports of the crash at Callemondah about 6pm.

Tow trucks have arrived at the scene.
Tow trucks have arrived at the scene.

Drivers can get across the bridge if they are coming from Gladstone and heading towards Mt Larcom, however, the other direction remains closed for the moment.

EARLIER |

At least three police crews have responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hanson Rd.

The accident is on the bridge just before the roundabout at Blain Dr and Hanson Rd, Callemondah.

People should avoid the area as an unmarked police car is blocking access to the bridge

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

breaking news car crash gladstone police road closed

