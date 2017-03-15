BREAKING: Boyne River floods under 90mm deluge

HYDROLOGISTS at the Bureau of Meteorology have issued a flood warning for the Boyne River as bucket loads of rain dumps on the region.
It is the first major flood warning for the Boyne River since a deluge hit the region last night.
The warning states that "localised minor flooding is occurring along the Boyne River" as of 2pm this afternoon.
It is not yet clear if any roads have been affected.
BoM senior hydrologist Andy Barnes said the "immediate threat" of flooding in the Gladstone region is in the next 24 hours, as more storms are expected to hit the region today and tomorrow.
"With those heavier bursts, there could be flooding," he said.
"Everything is at a minor flood level.
"There is potential for the rain and the storms to continue well into the evening."
"There will be some further decent falls in that (Gladstone) area."
The warning states: "Areas of very heavy rainfall overnight up to 90 mm have been recorded across parts of the Auburn, Stuart and Boyne Rivers and Barker Creek catchments."
"Further areas of heavy rainfall with thunderstorms are possible across the Burnett River basin during the next few days."
One section of the Boyne River, near Boondooma, is rising. The section at Dunollie has been categorised as falling, and the section at Derra is steady.
"Remember: If it's flooded, forget it," BoM said.
For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500. For life threatening emergencies, call Triple Zero (000) immediately
More to come
Captain Creek: 117mm
Agnes Water and 1770: 83mm
Miriam Vale: 41mm
Iveragh: 116mm
Nagoorin: 62mm
Benaraby: 51mm
Boyne Island: 64mm
Calliope: 16mm
Gladstone: 76mm
Gladstone Airport: 46mm
Mount Larcom: 87mm