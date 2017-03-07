BREAKING: Boy hit by car in Gladstone, driver speeds off

POLICE HUNT: Police are searching for a driver who hit a boy in West Gladstone.

A TEENAGE boy has been injured in an alleged hit and run incident in West Gladstone this evening.

Gladstone Police's Senior Sergeant Jim Vogler said paramedics alerted police to the incident after transporting the boy, 13, to Gladstone Hospital.

SUSPECTED HIT-AND-RUN: A boy has been rushed to hospital after he was hit by a car in West Gladstone.

The extent of the boy's injuries are not yet known.

The boy was riding a scooter when he was hit, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said he made his way home on Quoin St, injured, before paramedics received the 000 call about 7.40pm.

More to come