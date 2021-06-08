Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to a boat ramp on Goondoon Street after reports a seven-year-old boy fell onto rocks.
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to a boat ramp on Goondoon Street after reports a seven-year-old boy fell onto rocks.
News

Boy being assessed after boat ramp fall

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
6th Jun 2021 4:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Paramedics were tasked to respond to an incident at a boat ramp on Goondoon Street on Sunday afternoon.

A seven-year-old boy reportedly fell onto rocks and was briefly unconscious around 3.45pm.

He reportedly suffered a laceration to his face as a result of the fall.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the boy was in a stable condition and was currently being assessed by paramedics.

More Gladstone community news:

- Maroons legends set to visit Gladstone region

- Man to face court after alleged West Gladstone assaults

- Named: GEA Charity Golf Day beneficiary revealed

More Stories

boat ramp fall breaking news breaking news gladstone gladstone breaking news
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young man in court for damaging police property

        Premium Content Young man in court for damaging police property

        News “You got a bit of a s--- attitude here,” the Magistrate said.

        Time for beanies: Sharp drop in CQ temperatures this week

        Premium Content Time for beanies: Sharp drop in CQ temperatures this week

        News Gladstone residents will be able to feel the winter weather kick in very...

        Methed-up Gladstone man who crashed into tree sentenced

        Premium Content Methed-up Gladstone man who crashed into tree sentenced

        News “A friend had given him a pill to calm him down.”

        ‘Cave your skull in’: DV offender’s 100 vile texts

        Premium Content ‘Cave your skull in’: DV offender’s 100 vile texts

        Crime The man threatened to set his ex-partner’s house on fire when he found out she was...