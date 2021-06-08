Boy being assessed after boat ramp fall

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to a boat ramp on Goondoon Street after reports a seven-year-old boy fell onto rocks.

Paramedics were tasked to respond to an incident at a boat ramp on Goondoon Street on Sunday afternoon.

A seven-year-old boy reportedly fell onto rocks and was briefly unconscious around 3.45pm.

He reportedly suffered a laceration to his face as a result of the fall.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the boy was in a stable condition and was currently being assessed by paramedics.

