Boy being assessed after boat ramp fall
Paramedics were tasked to respond to an incident at a boat ramp on Goondoon Street on Sunday afternoon.
A seven-year-old boy reportedly fell onto rocks and was briefly unconscious around 3.45pm.
He reportedly suffered a laceration to his face as a result of the fall.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the boy was in a stable condition and was currently being assessed by paramedics.
