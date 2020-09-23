Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Dale Symons pleaded guilty to failing to comply with COVID-19 restrictions, wilful damage and driving without a licence.
Dale Symons pleaded guilty to failing to comply with COVID-19 restrictions, wilful damage and driving without a licence. Jessica Cook
Crime

Border jumper cut through metal chain to enter Qld

Jessica Cook
23rd Sep 2020 10:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN who was caught by police at a Toogoom home after entering Queensland illegally has been sentenced in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

The court heard Dale Symons had used an angle grinder to cut a metal chain to enter the state after he was turned away from the border at Goondiwindi.

He pleaded guilty to failing to comply with COVID-19 restrictions, wilful damage and driving without a licence.

The court heard lengthy submissions from the prosecution and defence.

The 26-year-old told police at the Goondiwindi border he wanted to enter Queensland to see his girlfriend, the court was told.

When he was turned away, he drove to another point on the border where he cut the metal chain.

Symons was sentenced to 60 hours unpaid community service.

No conviction was recorded for the COVID-19 charge or the wilful damage charge.

But a conviction was recorded for driving while unlicensed.

He told reporters outside the court he was very sorry for breaking the law and was regretful of his actions.

Symons was looking forward to seeing his girlfriend and advised others not to do what he had done.

More Stories

border covid-19 fccourt fcpolice toogoom
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sizzling times cut at CQDRA champs round 5

        Premium Content Sizzling times cut at CQDRA champs round 5

        News “Racers from Cairns to Victoria all came together for a fast and furious weekend,” Mike Gawley.

        • 23rd Sep 2020 10:21 AM
        Project links businesses with brains for prosperity

        Premium Content Project links businesses with brains for prosperity

        News “We aim to link social enterprises with the support they need,” Emma-Kate Rose.

        IN COURT: 17 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 17 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, September...

        MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, September 22.