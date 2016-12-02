33°
BREAKING: Border Force detain 17 illegal fishermen

Declan Cooley
| 2nd Dec 2016 5:13 PM Updated: 5:55 PM

SEVENTEEN members of a Vietnamese fishing boat have been brought into Gladstone today for further questioning after it was spotted fishing illegally in Australian waters.

The Vietnamese fishing boat was initially seen about 450km north east of Gladstone during an Australian Border Force surveillance flight.

After apprehending the boat officers found 7 tonnes of sea cucumbers, 200kg of fish and various diving equipment including air lines, weight belts, 16 masks, compressor and navigational equipment.

The illegal fishing boat was intercepted about 320km north east of Gladstone and comes after two other Vietnamese crews were caught off Gladstone in last month.

An ABF media release said the men would be detained in Gladstone while Australian Fisheries Management Authority considered charges under the Australian Fisheries Management Act.

"This apprehension is another example of the efforts of Australian Government agencies working together to detect and apprehend vessels illegally fishing in Australian waters," the ABF media release said.

In a separate media release, the ABF said a member of a Vietnamese crew that was caught off Gladstone November 3 was sentenced to two months jail last week.

The man had been previously caught and convicted of an illegal fishing offence in June this year "and was found to have breached a good behaviour bond".

"The master of the vessel pleaded guilty and was convicted of two offences. He received a two-month suspended jail sentence for each offence," the ABF said.

"The remaining 15 crew members were each convicted of one offence and received a two-month suspended sentence and a one-year good behaviour bond."

Topics:  gladstone gladstone region

