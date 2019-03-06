Menu
Bones reportedly dug up at Seafront Oval
UPDATE: Work at Seafront Oval stops after bone discovered

Carlie Walker
by
6th Mar 2019 6:45 PM | Updated: 8:09 PM
UPDATE, 8.15PM: The council is assisting police with their investigation into the discovery of a bone during the excavation of a drainage trench at the Seafront Oval.

Work at the site has been stopped and will not restart until police have given the all clear, council chief executive Ken Diehm said.

At this stage it is not known whether the bone is animal or human.

UPDATE: FORENSIC crews have arrived at the scene where skeletal remains were reportedly uncovered.

It follows construction workers discovering the bones about 5.30pm.

EARLIER (6.45PM):

POLICE are at a construction site at Hervey Bay's Seafront Oval where skeletal remains have reportedly been uncovered.

Construction workers made the grisly discovery about 5.30pm.

Officers are currently at the scene near where stormwater drain pipes are being laid.

The Chronicle understands forensic crews are on the way.

More to come.

