BREAKING: Bomb threat at region primary school

STUDENTS and staff at Calliope State School were evacuated this afternoon after reports of a bomb threat.
Several Queensland Police crews attended the school about 3pm, after which a search of the campus was conducted.
A police spokeswoman said after finding no sign of a bomb or anything suspicious, the school "was given the all-clear".
The spokeswoman said it had been a phone call which alerted police and the school of the threat.
The Department of Education and Training has been contacted for comment.
Updates to follow.