Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

BREAKING: Bomb threat at region primary school

Students and staff were evacuated after reports of a bomb threat.
Students and staff were evacuated after reports of a bomb threat.
Sarah Steger
by

STUDENTS and staff at Calliope State School were evacuated this afternoon after reports of a bomb threat.

Several Queensland Police crews attended the school about 3pm, after which a search of the campus was conducted.

A police spokeswoman said after finding no sign of a bomb or anything suspicious, the school "was given the all-clear".

The spokeswoman said it had been a phone call which alerted police and the school of the threat.

The Department of Education and Training has been contacted for comment.

Updates to follow.

Related Items

Topics:  bomb threat calliope state school evacuated gladstone region police

Gladstone Observer
Thief steals bag of meat to 'save' for car

Thief steals bag of meat to 'save' for car

A man who stole more than $191 worth of meat in an effort to save money for a car was charged with an extra offence after police took a look in his backpack.

LNP hopeful: "Women deserve better than to have to kill their child"

LNP candidate for Gladstone Chay Conaglen speaking at the Meet The Candidates night.

Only two candidates show up for election forum

GEA trainees getting prepared for the real world

GREEN THUMBS: CQU lead horticulture teacher Julie Barry with GEA trainees (from left) Donovan Klein, Jed Ware, Scott Gibbs and Susan Fitton. BELOW: Julie Barry teaching GEA trainee Scott Gibbs how to propagate Australian natives.

Green thumbs upskilling with successful program.

FULL LIST: Where you can vote in the region on November 25

The first day of pre-polling in Gladstone for the 2017 state election.

Where to vote on election day

Local Partners