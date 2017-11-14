BREAKING: Bomb threat at region primary school

Students and staff were evacuated after reports of a bomb threat.

STUDENTS and staff at Calliope State School were evacuated this afternoon after reports of a bomb threat.

Several Queensland Police crews attended the school about 3pm, after which a search of the campus was conducted.

A police spokeswoman said after finding no sign of a bomb or anything suspicious, the school "was given the all-clear".

The spokeswoman said it had been a phone call which alerted police and the school of the threat.

The Department of Education and Training has been contacted for comment.

Updates to follow.