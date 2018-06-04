UPDATE: School responds to bomb scare at Gladstone SHS

EMPTY: Gladstone State High School's classrooms have been evacuated after the third bomb threat in five days.

EMPTY: Gladstone State High School's classrooms have been evacuated after the third bomb threat in five days. Andrew Thorpe

UPDATE, 1.48PM: GLADSTONE State High School has released a statement describing the situation as a "precautionary evacuation task".

"Unfortunately, we are experiencing a similar situation as we did last Thursday and last Friday. Consequently, there is currently a precautionary evacuation taking place at GSHS," the statement said.

"While the staff are feeling as frustrated as we are to be in this predicament again, the safety of the students and all others on site remains our paramount priority, and we refuse to compromise in this area.

"We thank our students at the maturity and co-operation they are displaying while we continue to work with emergency services.

"More information to parents will be communicated when we are in a position to do so."

EMPTY: Gladstone State High School's classrooms have been evacuated after the third bomb threat in five days. Andrew Thorpe

BOMB squad crews have been called to Gladstone State High School after another suspicious note was reportedly found in a bathroom this morning.

It is the third suspected bomb threat at the high school in less than a week - one for each school day since last Thursday.

Classrooms at the school have been evacuated and a loud alarm is sounding across the school grounds.

Queensland Police Service confirmed crews were investigating the situation after a note was found in the toilet block.

A spokesman said police had been called at 12.30pm and sent two crews to the school to investigate.

Similar incidents occurred at the school last Thursday and Friday.

Classrooms at Toolooa State High School were also evacuated last Tuesday under similar circumstances.