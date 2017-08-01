BREAKING: Body found in car confirmed as missing Gladstone man

Gladstone man Leslie Shulze. 7 News Central Queensland

Police can confirm the body located in a vehicle pulled from the water of Toolooa last week is that of 69-year-old missing man, Leslie Shulze.

Water Police made the discovery at 5pm, July 27 and the vehicle was pulled from the water at 8pm.

Preliminary results indicate the death was non-suspicious.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

Mr Shulze was last seen on June 19 at the Yaralla Sports Club around 12.45pm.

