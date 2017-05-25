28°
UPDATE: Body found in drain may be young woman

Andrew Thorpe
Tegan Annett
and | 25th May 2017 10:15 AM Updated: 12:27 PM
Gladstone police have established a crime scene after a body was found in a stormwater drain on Gladstone Benaraby Rd.
Gladstone police have established a crime scene after a body was found in a stormwater drain on Gladstone Benaraby Rd. Paul Braven

12:25: Gladstone Police are due to hold a press conference at the scene at 12:30. Updates to follow.

WATCH | Council workers survey Gladstone Benaraby Rd after body discovered

11.25am: Criminal Investigation Branch officers have arrived at the crime scene on Gladstone Benaraby Rd.

Gladstone Police said scientific officers from Rockhampton had been called to investigate the crime scene and would be arriving shortly.

There are unconfirmed reports the body may be that of a young woman, but Gladstone Police said it would be at least two hours until they were able to confirm details of the deceased's identity.

Fibre optic cables were deployed down the storm water drain this morning and council workers are surveying the road.

Gladstone police have established a crime scene after a body was found in a stormwater drain on Gladstone Benaraby Rd.
Gladstone police have established a crime scene after a body was found in a stormwater drain on Gladstone Benaraby Rd. Paul Braven

10.15am: GLADSTONE police have established a crime scene on Gladstone Benaraby Rd after a body was discovered in a stormwater drain.

The crime scene is located at Toolooa between Dalrymple Dr and Soppa St.

Police received a call from Gladstone Regional Council around 8.17am this morning after council workers were called to investigate a bad smell emanating from the drain.

WATCH | Police establish crime scene after shocking discovery

Police attended the scene and were able to confirm the smell was coming from a body.

Senior Sergeant Royce Devlin said the area had been declared a crime scene and the death was considered suspicious until more information came to light.

Criminal Investigation Branch detectives and Scenes of Crime Officers will soon attend the scene to take photographs and look for fingerprints.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said paramedics were initially called to the scene by police but did not end up attending as they were not required.

Senior Sergeant Devlin said the identity of the deceased was not yet known.

Gladstone Benaraby Rd has since been re-opened to traffic.

Updates to follow.

UPDATE: Body found in drain may be young woman

UPDATE: Body found in drain may be young woman

The identity of the deceased is not yet confirmed.

Another GPC worker busted over false claims

The Gladstone Ports Corporation.

GPC continue to put rorting workers through court.

Notorious 'pirate' vessel on its way to Gladstone

LIVING HISTORY: Graeme Wylie on board his replica 15th century caravel Notorious. Below: The ship's iconic silhouette.

Graeme and Felicite Wylie are living the dream.

Young Gladstone man sells drugs to fund own habit

Daniel Neville Tully pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to three charges including one count of possessing a used drug pipe, possession of a thing used in commission with a drug offence and possession of dangerous drugs.

IT'S an expensive habit, so who is paying?

