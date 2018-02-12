'Bloody brilliant': Biloela mates win $1.5 million lotto prize

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

"BLOODY brilliant".

That's what two best mates from Biloela exclaimed after winning more than $1.5 million in Saturday Gold Lotto.

The mates have been playing the same numbers for more than 20 years

The men held one of the 14 division one winning entries across Australia in Saturday's Gold Lotto draw 3815.

In addition to winning a division one prize of $1.5 million, the mates' marked System 10 entry also won division three 24 times and division four 90 times, bolstering their prize to $1,526,727.90.

"It's bloody brilliant I tell you. I couldn't believe it," one of the mates told a Golden Casket official after hearing the win.

"My mate and I - we've been playing 20 years or longer. I'm not sure - it's a long time. We used to work together and we've just kept playing.

"We used to pick random numbers but then we picked some numbers each and have stayed with the same numbers.

"I found out because my mate rang me after the draw. I don't usually check the ticket myself, but my mate said I had better check it.

"He said 'I think it's a winner! I think we've won Gold Lotto!'."

The Biloela bloke said there was not a better person in the world he could've shared the win with, than his mate.

The hardworking man admitted he always knew he was going to win Gold Lotto one day.

"I couldn't sleep last night. It just kept going through my head. It's one of those things you always dream of," he said.

"I've always had the belief from the very first time I played that I was going to win it. I've always said I'm going to crack this lotto one day. And I've finally done it!"

But don't expect the two Central Queenslanders to squander the $1.5 million.

"We aren't going too crazy. We're just going to poke along and do what we need to do," he said.

"It's something you've just got to sit back and think about it for a while."

The mates, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased their winning marked System 10 entry from newsXpress Biloela at Biloela Shopping World.

newsXpress Biloela owner Charmaine Bennett said word had quickly spread that a division one winning ticket had been sold.

"We're so excited. It's the first division one winning entry we've sold since we took over the outlet just over a year ago," she said.

"People always ask when we're going to sell a division one winning ticket and now we have.

"We've had a lot of people coming in today asking about it so the news has travelled around town."