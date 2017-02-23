32°
News

BREAKING: 'Running at a loss': Popular Gladstone store closes

Luke J Mortimer
| 23rd Feb 2017 1:59 PM Updated: 3:47 PM
No Caption
No Caption Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MASSIVE queue of bargain hunters is extending out the front door of a Gladstone store after it alerted shoppers to its 50% off closing down sale.

The owners of Dollars & Sense at Kirkwood Shopping Centre are closing their store.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Dollars & Sense's general manager Kyrin Vea Vea said the owners would close the store when its lease expires on May 9.

"We have been forced to closed the doors on this date as the shop has been running at a loss over a period of years due to the economic down turn in the community," she said.   

"Our deepest regret is having to give this news to our long term loyal staff who have been with us since day one."

But the announcement of the sale on the Facebook page of the Dollars & Sense's head office today, sent Gladstone's bargain hunters into a frenzy. 

"You should have been here this morning," one staff member said. "You couldn't move."

Shoppers with bags stuffed with bargain items face a lengthy wait in a queue.

"We expect to sell out of all our stock as it is at 50%," Ms Vea Vea said.


One shopper, Gladstone woman Tina Owen, said her neighbour alerted her to the 50% off sale.

She said there were "great bargains" at the store, but she wouldn't be buying anything.

"The line coming out is just far too long," she said. 

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone gladstone region

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

BREAKING: 'Running at a loss': Popular Gladstone store closes

BREAKING: 'Running at a loss': Popular Gladstone store...

A MASSIVE queue of bargain hunters is pouring out the front door of a Gladstone store as the "downturn" forces it to shut.

'Can't get worse': Business owner banking on massive project

Hummock Hill Island is located about an hours drive south of Gladstone.

GLADSTONE business is "doing it tough" after hoards of FIFOs left.

PHOTOS: Shoppers evacuated at Gladstone's Stockland

EVACUATE: Shoppers evacuated at Stockland.

GLADSTONE’S Stockland shopping centre has been evacuated.

Our city comes to rescue for Pacific Jewel wedding

Happy couple Christine Drennan and Matthew Moore with P&O Cruises Pacific Jewel Captain Otty Ghoshroy after the Capt officiated at their commitment ceremony.

Couple due to tie the knot on the Pacific Jewel today.

Local Partners

'Paint the Port': Artists of all ages invited to competition

Gladstone Ports Corporation to run art competition for all ages.

Feeling Lucky?

Win $1000 worth of Scratchies
Learn More

'Naked steaming eyes': you will be screaming for more

ROCKING ON: The Screaming Jets will have the Gladstone crowd screaming for more when they perform on Saturday at Harvey Road Tavern from 8pm.

'Naked steaming eyes': global band arrives on Saturday

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

WOULD you ever carry your baby and a semi-automatic gun to the shops?

Hodges proud to be part of first channel dedicated to NRL

Justin Hodges is gearing up for his new gig on Fox League.

Footy star hopes to provide a voice for players on new NRL channel

Selling Houses renovate for Salvos in 100th episode

Charlie Albone, Andrew Winter and Shaynna Blaze return for season 10 of Selling Houses Australia. Supplied by Foxtel.

Selling Houses launch 10th season in volatile property market

Woman to help Gladstone families connect with dead loved ones

SPIRITS: Medium Charmaine Wilson will be in Gladstone in May to perform readings and stage show.

SPIRITS hang around Kmart as much as cemeteries.

Furious Price wants to quit I'm a Celeb after clash with Keira

Steve Price has threatened to quit the jungle.

Will camp ration clash with Keira cause Steve to call it quits?

Novel with lots of heart

The romance in A Quiet Kind of Thunder was only one of the joys of the book.

Book proves to be a gem with layers

'Naked steaming eyes': you will be screaming for more

ROCKING ON: The Screaming Jets will have the Gladstone crowd screaming for more when they perform on Saturday at Harvey Road Tavern from 8pm.

'Naked steaming eyes': global band arrives on Saturday

Owner Transferring Lucky You!!

25 Oxley Drive, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 3 $265,000

TBA SOON

A GREAT FIND!!!

8/15 Roberts Street, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $85,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone are proud to be appointed Marketing Agents for 8/15 Roberts Street South Gladstone where YOU will be able to enjoy a carefree lifestyle...

Your Inner City Lifestyle Awaits!

72 Lord Street, Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 6 $380,000

TBA SOON

THE PERFECT STARTERAND THE SHED!

12 Carinya Drive, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 2 $230,000

RAINE and HORNE GLADSTONE is pleased to present 12 Carinya Drive, Clinton to the market. Make your move now and don't miss the chance to secure this great first...

A TWO LOT PARCEL TOTALLING 8094M2 (2 ACRES+)

13 and 15 King George Street, Mount Larcom 4695

3 2 5 FORTHCOMING...

LOT 1: A sprawling, low set brick home perched on one of the highest points in the Mt Larcom township on 1 acre of land, this and Lot 3 are now on the market. ...

PERFECT FIRST STARTER...SOUGHT AFTER SUN VALLEY...MOUNTAIN VIEWS

10 Irwin Close, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 2 2 $265,000

Located in a family friendly neighbourhood is this new listing that surely will tick all the boxes. In addition to the fantastic location and proximity to major...

THE ULTIMATE RURAL LIFESTYLE....FULLY FUNCTIONAL SHED....DON&#39;T MISS THE AUCTION!

31 Plimsoll Court, Tannum Sands 4680

House 3 2 6 AUCTION

If you have been finding it difficult to find the perfect property to suit the lifestyle you have been dreaming of, then this just may be what you have been...

Stay Safe &amp; Cool In This Great Family Home

3 Cressbrook Street, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 3 NOW $419,000

This home offers the discerning buyer everything that is on most buyers "Wish List" - Pool, Shed, 4 bedrooms, air-conditioning, 2 living areas, low-set brick...

BIG BLOCK, EXCLUSIVE ESTATE, LOWEST PRICE

17 Parksville Drive, New Auckland 4680

Residential Land You have finally found it! The opportunity to design and construct you ... $275,000

You have finally found it! The opportunity to design and construct you own lifestyle on this level, 1,7xxm2 inner-city estate. - BIG 1,747m2 - Pool(s), Shed(s)...

BUDGET BUSTER WITH POTENTIAL

44 Hansen Cres, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 1 $189,000

Don't walk past your opportunity to secure this affordable starter. This high set home is privately positioned behind the fence. Internally the home offers...

Gladstone's 20 cheapest properties on the market, all under $150K

DIRT CHEAP: 5/239 Sun Valley Rd, Kin Kora is selling for $140,000

PROPERTY sellers drop prices as houses and units sell for bargains.

$140k damage: landlord says property trashed, contaminated

He had what he calls "the tenants from hell"

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this property is beyond astonishing

Why this $1m Maroochy unit is twice as good as the rest

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Unit 10BC Trafalgar Towers, Maroochydore, is for sale for $1.08 million.

"Double unit” for sale

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!