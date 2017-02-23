BREAKING: 'Running at a loss': Popular Gladstone store closes

A MASSIVE queue of bargain hunters is extending out the front door of a Gladstone store after it alerted shoppers to its 50% off closing down sale.

The owners of Dollars & Sense at Kirkwood Shopping Centre are closing their store.

Dollars & Sense's general manager Kyrin Vea Vea said the owners would close the store when its lease expires on May 9.

"We have been forced to closed the doors on this date as the shop has been running at a loss over a period of years due to the economic down turn in the community," she said.

"Our deepest regret is having to give this news to our long term loyal staff who have been with us since day one."

But the announcement of the sale on the Facebook page of the Dollars & Sense's head office today, sent Gladstone's bargain hunters into a frenzy.

"You should have been here this morning," one staff member said. "You couldn't move."

Shoppers with bags stuffed with bargain items face a lengthy wait in a queue.

"We expect to sell out of all our stock as it is at 50%," Ms Vea Vea said.

Gladstone shoppers flock to closing down sale : Bargain hunters are out in force.

One shopper, Gladstone woman Tina Owen, said her neighbour alerted her to the 50% off sale.

She said there were "great bargains" at the store, but she wouldn't be buying anything.

"The line coming out is just far too long," she said.