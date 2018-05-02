Breaking Bad lifestyle not so 'cool' now for trafficker, 20

Caleb Benjamin Rose was 18-years-old when Gladstone police watched a 15-year-old boy scoot across the Kin Kora State School's basketball court to get drugs from Rose who was sitting in the passenger seat of a car driven by his then girlfriend.

TEARS streamed down his face and he hugged himself in distress in Rockhampton Supreme Court as Justice Graeme Crow sentenced the 20-year-old trafficker to jail.

Caleb Benjamin Rose was 18 when police watched a 15-year-old boy scoot across the Kin Kora State School's basketball court to get drugs from Rose, who was sitting in a car driven by his then girlfriend.

He had already been homeless for a year at the time.

Rose pleaded guilty yesterday to two counts of trafficking drugs and one each of supplying drugs to a minor, possessing an illicit substance and possessing a mobile phone used for drug deals.

The witnessed supply led to police searching the vehicle and occupants on August 13, 2016. They found digital scales, $660 cash, cannabis, 0.094g of meth and 11 ecstasy tablets.

Rose made admissions to trafficking and SMS on his phone showing he had 25 with the biggest supply being for $3000 worth of meth.

To make matters worse, six months after he was released on bail, police attended his friend's unit in Flinders St to find only Rose at the property. Rose left the door open as he went to put on a shirt with a bong sitting on a coffee table in plain sight.

Police then searched the unit and found more trafficking SMS on Rose's iPhone 6.

"It astounds me you would go back to trafficking," Justice Crow said.

"You see all the time 20, 21-year-olds coming before the court trafficking.

"They watch shows like Breaking Bad and think it's cool.

"When they get to court, the penny drops."

And the penny certainly did drop for Rose who struggled to hold back tears at the realisation he was going to spend his 21st birthday in jail.

Defence barrister Tom Polley said this was a case where the court needed to assist the trafficker in rehabilitation as he had no family or mentors to help him.

He said Rose was kicked out of home at 17 and had only had one six-month period since then when he had lived in an actual residence.

"He doesn't even have a Medicare card or even sees a general practitioner.''

Justice Crow warned Rose that he would either die from drugs or end up spending most of his life in prison unless he got away from peers who are involved in drugs when he is released from prison.

Rose was sentenced to jail for a four-and-a-half years, suspended after 12 months and operational for four years and six months.