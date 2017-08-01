BREAKING: Backyard burn turns council heads, police and fireys respond

Firetrucks arrive to pu out the "fire" last week. Photo Tom Gillespie / Balonne Beacon

RESIDENTS at Clinton bit off more than they could chew this afternoon when their backyard burn raised concerns.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services arrived at 23 Keppel Ave about 2pm to find a large pile of what appeared to be commercial and garden rubbish on fire.

While one fire unit worked to extinguish the flames, police contacted Gladstone Regional Council in regards to bylaws the residents were believed to be breaking.

The backyard blaze exceeded two metres in diameter, breaking council's bylaws which state backyard burns cannot be greater than two metres in each direction.

QFES left the home at 1.17pm and the scene was left in the hands of Queensland Police.