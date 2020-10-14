Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Dog attack generic Townsville.
Dog attack generic Townsville.
News

UPDATE: Baby in hospital with face injuries after dog attack

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
14th Oct 2020 3:50 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Update 4.20pm: 
A baby boy has been taken to Gladstone Hospital after a reported dog attack in Mt Larcom this afternoon. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the boy suffered facial wounds just before 3.15pm. 

He was taken to hospital in a stable condition. 

Initial 3.50pm: 

EMERGENCY services are on scene treating a baby boy who was reportedly attacked by a dog this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to a Mt Larcom address just before 3.15pm.

She said the boy had suffered some superficial facial injuries.

More to come.

dog attack gladstone dog attack mount larcom mt larcom
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier’s $2m pledge during Gladstone visit

        Premium Content Premier’s $2m pledge during Gladstone visit

        News A local high school would get a massive funding commitment for a hydrogen skills project if Labor wins power.

        • 14th Oct 2020 3:00 PM
        Ports Corp denies ‘shelving’ major industry report

        Premium Content Ports Corp denies ‘shelving’ major industry report

        News The report details massive amounts of Central Highlands export freight if...

        Gladstone man’s ‘silly decision’

        Premium Content Gladstone man’s ‘silly decision’

        Crime Johnathan Francis Lippitt fronted court this week.

        STEM challenge ‘stepping stone’ for future leaders

        Premium Content STEM challenge ‘stepping stone’ for future leaders

        News SCHOOLS IN FOCUS: Students in the Gladstone Region are being thrown in the deep end...