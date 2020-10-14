UPDATE: Baby in hospital with face injuries after dog attack
Update 4.20pm:
A baby boy has been taken to Gladstone Hospital after a reported dog attack in Mt Larcom this afternoon.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the boy suffered facial wounds just before 3.15pm.
He was taken to hospital in a stable condition.
Initial 3.50pm:
EMERGENCY services are on scene treating a baby boy who was reportedly attacked by a dog this afternoon.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to a Mt Larcom address just before 3.15pm.
She said the boy had suffered some superficial facial injuries.
More to come.