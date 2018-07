The scene at Awoonga Dam this morning.

CAMPERS and staff were evacuated from Awoonga Dam caravan park after a large gas bottle leak this morning.

The leak was reported to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services at 9.35am.

A spokesperson from QFES said the area has been evacuated and a gas examiner is on scene.

QFES reported that at around 10am fire fighters isolated the gas cylinder before taking air samples.

Shortly after 10am people were allowed back into the area.