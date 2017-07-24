26°
UPDATE: Gas line hit, crews attend main rupture

Sarah Steger
| 24th Jul 2017 11:38 AM
QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency crews were called to 181 Auckland St at 11.11am this morning after a gas main leak was reported.
12.10pm: A GLADSTONE Regional Council spokeswoman has confirmed council safety crews are on site on Auckland St where a gas line was hit this morning.

The spokeswoman explained the gas main rupture occurred while a water pipe was being repaired earlier this morning.

11.45am: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency crews were called to 181 Auckland St at 11.11am this morning after a gas main leak was reported.

One fire crew attended the scene at South Gladstone, joining both Queensland police and Gladstone Regional Council works already at the residence.

Crews were in action until 11.33am, conducting atmospheric monitoring and using sensors to measure the level of gas in the air, a spokesman said.

QFES temporarily capped the line, and then left the area, leaving the scene in the hands of police and Gladstone Regional Council.

Police have confirmed the gas main has been contained and blocked for now. 

People are advised inbound traffic (toward the CBD) is being diverted at the Auckland and Short St.

Gladstone Regional COuncil workers will remain on Auckland St until the APA Group (Australian Pipeline Trust) arrives.

Updates to follow.

Topics:  auckland st breaking news gas leak

