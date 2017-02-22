32°
News

BREAKING: ATO tries to shut down popular Gladstone business

Luke J Mortimer
| 22nd Feb 2017 11:27 AM Updated: 12:59 PM
TAX OFFICE: The ATO has moved to shut down Len Smith Carpet Court. Photo Naomi J. Matthews
TAX OFFICE: The ATO has moved to shut down Len Smith Carpet Court. Photo Naomi J. Matthews Naomi J. Matthews

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

JOBS are on the line at a Gladstone business after the Australian Taxation Office moved to shut it down

Australian Securities and Investments Commission documents reveal the Deputy Commissioner of Taxation has applied for a "winding up order" of Gladstone CC Pty Ltd, which is trading under the name Len Smith Carpet Court, Fairwork documents state.

But despite the ASIC notice stating that Carpet Court's fate would be decided this Friday, Andrew Johnson, a consultant for the business, said the company had arranged to settle the dispute outside of court.

>>Sacked Gladstone salesman fights for redundancy

"The application is being adjourned by consent of the ATO," he said. "And negotiations to resolve the matter are well advanced."

Carpet Court Gladstone.
Carpet Court Gladstone. Mike Richards GLA311216COURT

 

The ATO declined to comment on the case and would not reveal the reasons for its action and what its case involved.

"The ATO cannot comment on the tax affairs of any individual or entity due to our obligation of confidentiality under the law," an ATO spokeswoman said.

LATEST DISPUTE: The ATO has moved to shut down Len Smith Carpet Court.
LATEST DISPUTE: The ATO has moved to shut down Len Smith Carpet Court. Contributed

The latest action comes after a series of setbacks for Len Smith's Carpet Court.

A second ASIC notice released in January last year reveals that David James Hambleton, acting as liquidators of MP No.2 Investments, attempted to shut down Len Smith Carpet Court on November 25, 2015.

PAST DISPUTE: Len Smith Carpet Court has previously had an order for winding up.
PAST DISPUTE: Len Smith Carpet Court has previously had an order for winding up. Contributed

Len Smith Carpet Court is also battling claims at the Fairwork Commission from former salesman Kevin MacInnes, who claims he is owed a redundancy after being laid off.

Raymond Jack, the director of Gladstone CC Pty Ltd when Mr MacInnes was sacked, claimed the company wasn't required to pay a redundancy, as it had fewer than six employees at the time.

Under the small business code, a business employing fewer than 15 people is exempt from paying redundancies.

FAIRWORK: A former worker claims Len Smith Carpet Court owes him a redundancy.
FAIRWORK: A former worker claims Len Smith Carpet Court owes him a redundancy. Contributed

But Commissioner Susan Booth ruled that because Mr Jack was also a director of Mackay Carpet Court, Maryborough CC and CC Qld Holdings, all of the businesses should be considered as one entity.

"In summary, I am satisfied the four corporate entities are associated entities on the basis of the common ownership, directorship, and capacity to control the outcome of decisions," Commissioner Booth said.

"But the mere fact they are associated entities does not resolve the underlying question: was there fewer than 15 employees at the relevant time? If so, the employer was a small business employer and there would be no entitlement to redundancy."

She then ordered Mr Jack to produce staff numbers of the four business, of which she said would be used to determine if a redundancy needed to be paid.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  asic business carpet court gladstone gladstone region

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

BREAKING: ATO tries to shut down popular Gladstone business

BREAKING: ATO tries to shut down popular Gladstone business

JOBS on the line at a Gladstone business as the Australian Taxation Office applies to have it shut down.

25 amazing food experiences you have to try in Gladstone

Diceys Seafood Plate is a food fave

Nacho burgers, turkish delight panna cottas, huge parmies: Gladstone has...

BREAKING: Curtis Island LNG company chases contractor for $1.47b

DAMAGES CLAIM: Santos have taken a US-based construction firm to court over a $1.5 billion damages claim.

Santos has lodged a damages claim in the Queensland Supreme Court

How Gladstone locals can get free stuff from ALDI

Aldi has opened at Redbank Plains

FINALLY, the wait is over.

Local Partners

BREAKING: Huge Aussie music duo coming to CQ

Australian music duo announce Rockhampton and Gladstone shows.

'Evil drug': Ex-addict spent $800 chasing drug

Smoking a crack pipe.Photo:John Gass / Tweed Daily News

BIG PLANS to get Gladstone's drug addicts into a job.

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Global superstar to rock Mackay in 2017

A major concert is set to rock Mackay this year.

Mackay, Cairns to host world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

Jody Allen and Walt Collins will co-host the Seven Network's Stay at Home Mum television series from April.

Jody Allen's star continues to rise at incredible speed

Bliss N Eso announce tribute show for stuntman

AUSSIE hip hop outfit Bliss N Eso have announced they will play a tribute show for the stuntman killed during the filming of their music video.

MOVIE REVIEW: Trainspotting sequel as good as original

Ewen Bremner in a scene from the movie T2: Trainspotting.

Director Danny Boyle proves sequels can be done well.

Rocket man is rocketing past Gladstone

August's Morning Melodies is titled Rocket Man - a unique and entertaining salute to Sir Elton John, one of the most iconic music figures of the 20th and 21st centuries.

Rocket man is rocketing past Gladstone

How Karl Stefanovic's wife, kids found out about girlfriend

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough after their day on Sydney Harbour. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Pictures splashed across tabloid were shock to family

WATCH: Toowoomba opera hopeful's incredible voice

Kaitlyn Orange attends Opera Queensland auditions at Empire Theatres for Opera at Jimbour, Saturday, February 18, 2017.

Opera hopefuls vie for parts in performance at Jimbour House

MKR turns spiteful in suddendeath elimination

Alyse and Matt battled Josh and Amy in a spiteful elimination cook-off.

Bottom of the ladder faces off in spiteful sudden-death cook-off.

Jilted Married At First Sight groom rejected again

Is Married at First Sight groom's second chance over already?

FULLY RENOVATED - MOVE RIGHT IN!

15 Marshall Avenue, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

This lovely, well renovated home is situated in the popular, family friendly suburb of Sun Valley. Perched on a spacious 607m2 block with side access and room for...

Owners family is growing- MUST BE SOLD!

17 Scenery Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 1 $335,000

You'll fall in love the minute you walk through the front door of this timelessly renovated Queenslander. This home exudes character, from the tongue and groove...

A Quality Home in a Fantastic Location

4 Munroe Court, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

If you are looking for a quality home, built by a local builder, in one of the most sort after locations in Gladstone then this is the one for you! This stunning...

Perfect Starter Home

33 Emperor Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 2 1 $159,000

Situated on a great sized 754m2 (approx.) block, this great home is the perfect starter home for anyone looking to enter the market. Featuring a modern kitchen...

Double Delight - On Acreage!

179 Chamberlain Road, Burua 4680

House 5 3 14 AUCTION

Situated on approximately 48.56 hectares (or approx. 120 acres) this delightful property has a lot to offer. There are two separate residences located on the...

Looking For A Large Family Home At An Affordable Price..?

8 Mercedes Street, Clinton 4680

House 4 3 5 $429,000

If you are tired of looking at all the modern homes on the market and just can't find a home that offers you the size, views, quality construction and great...

A TWO LOT PARCEL TOTALLING 8094M2 (2 ACRES+)

13 and 15 King George Street, Mount Larcom 4695

3 2 5 FORTHCOMING...

LOT 1: A sprawling, low set brick home perched on one of the highest points in the Mt Larcom township on 1 acre of land, this and Lot 3 are now on the market. ...

START WITH ME!

27 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $289,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 27 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood to the market! This recently built contemporary home has plenty to offer the...

4 Unit Complex - Walking Distance to CBD

Unit 1-4/95 Off Lane, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 8 4 4 $395,000

If you're looking to invest in Gladstone then don't look past this great unit complex! Solid construction, walking distance to the CBD and long term tenants in...

LARGE OFFICE &amp; WORKSHOP FACILITY IN HILLARD STREET

9 Hilliard Street, Gladstone 4680

Commercial - 320m2 fully air conditioned building includes 8 large offices, training room ... PLEASE CALL

- 320m2 fully air conditioned building includes 8 large offices, training room and board room, server room, reception and kitchen. - Shed 1 - 18m x 12m with good...

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this home is beyond astonishing

Why this $1m Maroochy unit is twice as good as the rest

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Unit 10BC Trafalgar Towers, Maroochydore, is for sale for $1.08 million.

"Double unit” for sale

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Expert: Why renters, home buyers may struggle

Matusik Property Insights director Michael Matusik.

What's next for the city's housing market

Massive seaside development of 3200 lots

DESIRABLE LIFESTYLE: The masterplan for the proposed Elliott Heads Estate.

"There's nothing else left along the coastline of Queensland now"

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!