BREAKING: All campgrounds closed until further notice

A small portion of the free campers at Calliope on Friday, July 10.

A small portion of the free campers at Calliope on Friday, July 10.

GLADSTONE Regional council has made the decision to close all council managed campgrounds until further notice.

The decision will come into effect from midday on Tuesday July 28.

The 1770 Camping Ground will be unaffected by this decision as it is under a separate management arrangement.

In order to meet the public health direction, the council would be required to have staff in attendance at its five campgrounds located across the Gladstone region at all times, which would come at a significant cost for ratepayers.

GRC does not have the staffing and financial resources to service the operational requirements that are necessary to meet public health direction COVID Safe requirements for campgrounds.

Council is committed to ensuring community health and safety, continuing to follow COVID-19 health directives from Queensland Health and the Queensland and Australian Governments.

The Gladstone Region has many caravan parks and accommodation businesses currently open to service residents and tourists.