BREAKING: AFLW Saint to be at the Gladdy Suns. More here

AUSSIE RULES: Former Carlton, Brisbane Lions and now St Kilda player Nat Exon will be the star attraction as part of the festivities for the Bill Robertson Toyota Gladstone Suns Charity Game Day on June 22.

She will be at the Clinton Park Complex from 11.30am- 1pm for a public meet-and-greet while Suns and BITS Saints battle it out on the field.

Gladstone footy fans are encouraged to attend for a photograph and autograph with Exon. The Bill Robertson Toyota Team will be there during the day and will have games and giveaways in their promotion marquee.

This will be the eighth season that the Suns will have an event.

This time, the Suns will raise money for local organisation Mission to Seafarers Gladstone, a non-for-profit community-based human rights and welfare organisation that provides 24-hour services to meet the physical, emotional and spiritual welfare needs of shore-leave seafarers in Gladstone.

All games will start from 8.30am with activities that include the Bill Robertson Toyota promotional activities and an ice cream van and jumping castle from 10am-2pm.

The A-grade game between the arch-rivals will be at 3.30pm.

Exon rose to prominence with Carlton in the inaugural season of AFLW as a hard-running midfielder before she joined Brisbane in 2018.

THE EXON FILES

. 2017- Carlton AFLW. Nat played in the first ever aflw lock out game at Princess Park.

. 2018- Traded to the Brisbane Lions

. 2018- Renowned for her mullet and shaving her head for the world's greatest shave.

. 2019- Brisbane Lions Runner Up Best and Fairest

. 2019- Brisbane Lions Players Player